Protest Erupts In Bengal's Falta Against Trinamool Locals Claim Polling Rigged

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) People in the West Bengal's Falta Assembly constituency on Saturday staged a protest against alleged "hooliganism" by Trinamool Congress activists. The locals claimed that voting in the area has been "rigged" in the last 15 years and urged for re-polling before the results of the Assembly elections are announced on May 4.

Locals in the Hashim Nagar area of the constituency alleged that Trinamool Congress leader Israfil Chakdar has threatened women and children in the area.

"Yesterday, Israfil Chakdar came with 'bike bahini' (bike squads) and tortured women and threatened to rape them at night. He also threatened to kill our children. We had blocked the road to protest. The police came after three hours and assured us to arrest him within twelve hours," a local told IANS.

"We waited till 10 a.m. in the morning but still no arrests were made. In fact, we are getting threat calls. All of them are goons of the Trinamool Congress who are being supported by the Bengal Police," he alleged.

Moreover, the locals alleged that free and fair voting had not been conducted in the area during Trinamool Congress' reign.

"We have not voted for the last 15 years. It is totally rigged. Now re-polling should be conducted properly in booth number 109," a local said.

The people accused the West Bengal Police of resorting to cane charge to disperse the mob.

A woman added: "The police are beating the women and girls here. We don't have any kind of safety."

Showing the injury on her head, a woman said, "A male police officer has beaten me with a stick."

Speaking to IANS, a woman accused the state police of giving protection to the "goons" of the Trinamool Congress.

Another woman alleged: "When our family members try to leave for work, they are being asked by the (Trinamool Congress) goons to return home. In such a situation, how will we be able to work and earn money?"

She also said: "We are stopped from driving vehicles or even opening shops. Such kind of atrocities are taking place."

"We are being threatened that since you have voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), you will not be able to work here," she added.

She also alleged: "Many people did not want us to cast votes, despite that we did not say anything. Yet we are being tortured. According to them, I have to vote for that particular party only (Trinamool Congress) against my opinion."

"Innocent youths and elderly men in our family are not being allowed to travel on the road and are being tortured to return home," she added.

Meanwhile, the CRPF personnel were seen keeping vigil in the area.

One of the women alleged that despite voting for the Trinamool Congress, people are being thrown out of their houses.

"They were threatening to kill us. Many senior citizens and a disabled person were also not allowed to enter their houses, that is why we have gathered here (to protest)."

"The police does not have time to listen to our complains," she alleged.