Shakib Al Hasan Hopes New Govt Will Improve Bangladesh Cricket Ties

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said that the cricketing landscape in Bangladesh and the country's cricketing ties globally will improve following the regime change in Bangladesh and hoped that the new government will take the "right decision in terms of cricket."

T20 World Cup Controversy and Strained Relations

Bangladesh's interim government did not permit the national team to participate in the T20 World Cup held in February-March. As a result, the International Cricket Council (ICC) replaced Bangladesh with Scotland after the government declined to allow the team to travel to India, citing security concerns. Relations between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also got strained after the Bangladesh team didn't travel to India. The issue arose after the BCCI instructed the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season, amid violence against minorities in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the BCB had requested that Bangladesh's matches be moved to Sri Lanka, but the ICC rejected the proposal. Bangladesh were eventually replaced by Scotland at the World Cup.

Shakib Hopeful for a Fresh Start

Speaking to reporters at an EUT20 League event in Mumbai, Shakib said he expects things in Bangladesh to improve under the new government, led by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. He believes the upcoming BCB elections will also bring better communication, not just with India, but with other cricket boards as well, helping resolve issues and move things forward constructively.

"I think things will start to get better. There was an election that happened, so a new government came in. I think they'll take the right decision in terms of cricket. Also, our cricket board election is supposed to happen sometime soon. Once that happens, I think it will settle down, and they'll have good communication with, not only India, but with all other boards, and they'll have fruitful discussions, and they'll take things forward," he told reporters on Wednesday.

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