Glacial Flood Alert: KP Braces For Heavy Rains And Rising Threat

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a high alert in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and possible flash floods.

According to officials, the situation could become serious due to a sudden rise in temperature and forecasted rainfall.

PDMA stated that a new spell of westerly winds is expected to enter the upper regions of the province from May 3. Under its influence, heavy rains are forecast in Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Kohistan, with the possibility of intense rainfall at some locations.

The PDMA spokesperson said that changing weather conditions have increased the risk of glacial lake outbursts, which may lead to surging streams and flash floods in local waterways. There is also a risk of damage to vehicles and other properties due to strong water flows.

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PDMA has directed district administrations, rescue agencies, and relevant departments to remain on high alert, enhance monitoring in vulnerable areas, and keep early warning systems active.

Rescue teams have also been instructed to ensure the availability of machinery and other essential resources.

PDMA has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from dangerous areas, and move livestock and valuable belongings to safer locations.