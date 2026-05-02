Md. Shakawath Hossain Honored With Who's Who Bangladesh Award 2026

Dhaka: Md. Shakawath Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, has been honored with the Who's Who Bangladesh Award 2026 in the field of professionals. The recognition acknowledges his outstanding leadership and contributions to Bangladesh's hospitality and tourism industry.

The award was presented at the Who's Who Bangladesh 2026 Award Ceremony held in the capital. Yasser Khan Choudhury, MP and State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, handed over the accolade to Hossain.

The ceremony recognized 12 distinguished individuals and one institution for their exceptional achievements across various fields. Notable awardees included Prof. Dr. GKM Mustafizur Rahman, Vice Chancellor of Gazipur Agricultural University, in Agriculture; Actress Farida Akter Popy, known as Babita, in Art and Culture; and Shahidul Alam, founder of Drik, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hossain leads Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, the owning company behind prominent hospitality brands, including The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka, and HANSA – A Premium Residence. His strategic direction has been instrumental in raising service standards and advancing sustainable hospitality practices across Bangladesh.

Upon receiving the honor, Hossain expressed gratitude and credited the achievement to the collective dedication, hard work, and commitment of his team. He reaffirmed his commitment to furthering the growth of Bangladesh's hospitality and tourism sector.

The Who's Who Bangladesh Award Ceremony, organized in Dhaka for the fifth time, continues to spotlight individuals making meaningful contributions to society through excellence, leadership, and innovation.

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