Russian Attacks In Kharkiv Leave Four Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Kharkiv is under attack by enemy UAVs. Hits have been recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv. As of now, four people are known to have been injured," the statement said.

The victims are receiving medical assistance.

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The head of the regional administration added that the strikes damaged an apartment building and the territory of two gas stations. Emergency services are working at the impact sites. The air threat remains.

Syniehubov also added that a 62-year-old man sustained blast injuries as a result of shelling in the Kholodnohirskyi district. The injured man was hospitalized. A 61-year-old man and two women aged 38 and 48 suffered acute stress reactions. They were treated on site by medics.

As reported, the Russian army is attacking gas stations with drones in various districts of Kharkiv.