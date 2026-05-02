Russian Army Attacks Kharkiv With Drones, Hits Residential Building, Gas Stations In Several Districts
"A strike drone hit a gas station in the Kholodnohirskyi district. There is a fire at the scene, and there are casualties," Terekhov wrote.
He also reported hits on gas stations in the Osnovianskyi, Novobavarskyi, and Kyivskyi districts.
In addition, a UAV hit a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.Read also: In Zaporizhzhia region, enemy strikes Tavriiske with guided aerial bombs; woman killed
In the same district, during inspections after the night shelling, another unexploded Shahed drone was found in an office building. Relevant services are working at the scene, Terekhov noted.
As reported, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones, injuring three people.
Illustrative photo: Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine
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