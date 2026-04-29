Puducherry Elections 2026: Exit Polls Predict A Clear Win For NDA

In their projections via exit polls, the pollsters on Wednesday projected the All India NR Congress-led (AINRC) Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning Puducherry in the 2026 Assembly elections. The exit poll by People Pulse has projected 16-19 Assembly seats in the NDA's corner, while placing Congress and allies with 10 to 12 seats of the total 30 Assembly seats in the Union Territory. Meanwhile, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is being projected to win zero Assembly seats in Puducherry as per People Pulse. Moreover, other political parties are projected to win zero to two seats.

Axis My India Projections

According to exit poll projections by Axis My India, the NDA is winning the Puducherry Assembly polls with 16-20 seats, while Congress and allies are projected to win six to eight seats. Meanwhile, TVK is projected to win two to four Assembly seats in Puducherry as per Axis My India. Moreover, other political parties are projected to win one to three seats.

Key Alliances and Contestants

In Puducherry, the contest involved the NDA, which includes the AINRC, the BJP and the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's TVK had also sought to make it triangular.

NDA Seat-Sharing

The NDA includes the AINRC led by Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, which is contesting 16 assembly constituencies, the BJP contesting 10 seats, and both the AIADMK and LJK, each contesting two seats.

INDIA Bloc Composition

The INDIA bloc includes Congress, which is contesting 16 assembly constituencies, and the DMK, contesting 14 seats. VCK, which is part of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu, has decided to contest on three assembly seats in Puducherry independently after being offered only one.

Election Schedule

The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15. The counting of votes will be held on May 4. (ANI)

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