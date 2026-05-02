Deputy Commander-In-Chief Of AFU: Integration Of Modern Military Command And Control Systems And AI Agents Is Urgent

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Andrii Lebedenko, made this statement during his speech at the Drone Autonomy 2026 event in Lviv.

“We have begun active work on Command & Control systems. Headquarters at various levels must be integrated into these modern control processes-both for personnel and weapons. We need these changes right now,” Lebedenko noted.

He stated that "we already have projects underway today. In command posts, from battalions to corps and above, everyone is engaged in planning and processing large data sets. This includes assessing the enemy and our own forces, their numbers, training, logistics, and armament. Right now, people are doing all of this."

Lebedenko noted: "Now imagine that all these processes are performed by artificial intelligence in a matter of seconds, providing almost instant results. This is data analysis spanning months and years. We no longer spend hours or days, only minutes, to obtain our own high-quality, verified information summary that can simulate a future battle and its possible scenarios."

The general emphasized that integrating modern command-and-control systems and AI agents is not a prospect but an urgency today. The work in this area is already underway. This involves a drastic increase in decision-making speed, planning accuracy, and troop management effectiveness at all levels. They must operate not only on individual requests but also analyze battlefield conditions in real time and provide recommendations to commanders for decision-making.

Deputy commander-in-chief of AFU stresses need to reevaluate protection of military equipment now

“We must do this because the effectiveness of the use of unmanned systems on the front lines, equipment, and most importantly-our soldiers-depends on these decisions,” emphasized the deputy commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, in March 2026, Ukrainian interceptor drones destroyed over 33,000 Russian drones of various types, twice as many as in February.