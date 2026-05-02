Ajmer Dargah-Shiv Temple Dispute: Heated Arguments Over Impleadment Court Reserves Order

MENAFN - IANS) Ajmer, May 2 (IANS) A detailed hearing took place on Saturday at the Ajmer District Court in connection with a petition claiming the existence of a Shiv temple within the premises of the Ajmer Dargah. The matter, which has been under sustained public and legal scrutiny, saw intense arguments from multiple parties, particularly on the issue of their inclusion as litigants in the case.

The petition has been filed by Vishnu Gupta, National President of the Hindu Sena, along with Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, National President of the Maharana Pratap Sena. During the proceedings, two prominent bodies representing the Khadims (hereditary custodians of the Dargah), including the office of the Dargah Diwan, submitted applications under Order 1, Rule 10 of the Civil Procedure Code, seeking to be impleaded as parties in the case.

All sides presented detailed legal arguments and submitted documentary evidence to support their respective claims. The petitioners relied on historical references and other materials to substantiate their assertion regarding the presence of a Shiv temple at the site. Meanwhile, representatives from the Dargah side emphasised their traditional rights and long-standing association with the shrine, arguing for their inclusion in the proceedings.

A key focus of the hearing was to determine which parties should be formally included in this sensitive and complex matter. After hearing arguments from all stakeholders at length, the court reserved its order on the impleadment applications. The decision is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future direction of the case.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Vishnu Gupta said,“Today, there was an extensive discussion in court where all aspects were heard, and the order has been reserved. Now, we will wait and see what the court decides. Further proceedings will depend on that order.”

Senior Advocate A.P. Singh stated,“The Akbarnama mentions the presence of a Shiv temple at this site. This case concerns the sentiments of many people. We have submitted documents and presented factual arguments. The Archaeological Department should examine and establish the truth.”

Sandeep Kumar, counsel representing Vishnu Gupta, remarked,“May 2 has been a very important day for us. There were 12 petitioners present, and we presented our facts. While references to the Akbarnama were cited, questions were raised about its reliability. We emphasised that conclusions should be based on scientific evidence, including surveys and research conducted by the Archaeological Department.”

Siddharth, Advocate representing the Dargah Diwan, said,“After hearing all arguments, the court has reserved its judgment. We have placed all relevant legal provisions and historical facts before the court.”