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Enemy Strikes Minibus In Kherson Again Driver Injured

Enemy Strikes Minibus In Kherson Again Driver Injured


2026-05-02 06:08:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have once again attacked a minibus in Kherson, injuring the driver.

According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“For the second time today, the Russians attacked a minibus in Kherson with a drone. Around 10:40 a.m., an enemy drone struck a bus in the city's Central district,” the message reads.

According to Prokudin, the driver was injured in the attack and is currently in the hospital receiving medical care.

Earlier in the morning, the Kherson City Military Administration reported that 35 buses were operating on 14 bus routes in Kherson. Due to overhead contact line repairs, trolleybuses are temporarily out of service in the city.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 2 in Kherson, the enemy attacked a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district with a drone, killing two people and wounding nine.

Read also: Drone attack: Fire at industrial facility in Ternopil extinguished

In the morning, Russian troops attacked Kherson with a large number of UAVs; the Kherson Regional Military Administration warned of a high risk of repeated massive attacks.

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UkrinForm

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