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Report Alleges US, Israel Plan to Reinstate Ex-Honduran President
(MENAFN) A Latin American media outlet, has published a second report as part of what it calls “Hondurasgate,” alleging the existence of a political scheme involving foreign powers and Honduran political actors, according to reports.
The outlet claims that the United States and Israel are linked to plans aimed at reshaping political power in Honduras, including efforts to reinstall former president Juan Orlando Hernández despite his past conviction on drug trafficking charges.
The reports allege that Honduras could be turned into a proxy political structure through influence networks tied to the country’s National Party, involving corruption and repression claims. Canal Red also published audio recordings it says feature discussions among senior party figures about targeting opposition politicians, including allegations of extreme measures such as imprisonment or assassination, claims the outlet says are linked to foreign support.
Hernández, who led Honduras from 2014 to 2022, was later extradited to the United States and held in a high-security federal prison in Virginia on drug trafficking charges. He was later pardoned and released by US President Donald Trump in December, according to reports.
The developments are also connected in the report to disputed presidential elections in Honduras, where allegations of fraud were raised against the National Party’s candidate Nasry Asfura, who was declared president on December 24, as stated by reports.
The outlet claims that the United States and Israel are linked to plans aimed at reshaping political power in Honduras, including efforts to reinstall former president Juan Orlando Hernández despite his past conviction on drug trafficking charges.
The reports allege that Honduras could be turned into a proxy political structure through influence networks tied to the country’s National Party, involving corruption and repression claims. Canal Red also published audio recordings it says feature discussions among senior party figures about targeting opposition politicians, including allegations of extreme measures such as imprisonment or assassination, claims the outlet says are linked to foreign support.
Hernández, who led Honduras from 2014 to 2022, was later extradited to the United States and held in a high-security federal prison in Virginia on drug trafficking charges. He was later pardoned and released by US President Donald Trump in December, according to reports.
The developments are also connected in the report to disputed presidential elections in Honduras, where allegations of fraud were raised against the National Party’s candidate Nasry Asfura, who was declared president on December 24, as stated by reports.
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