CIA Releases New Details On Bin Laden Raid 15 Years On

The Central Intelligence Agency has released new details on the operation that killed Osama bin Laden, marking 15 years since the raid and highlighting the extensive intelligence work behind it.

According to the report, the operation was the result of years of complex intelligence gathering following the September 11 attacks. Analysts tracked a trusted courier linked to bin Laden, eventually leading to a suspicious compound in Abbottabad.

The CIA said the compound had unusual security features, including high walls, barbed wire, restricted communications, and no visible digital footprint. These indicators strengthened assessments that a high-value target was hiding there.

By 2010, U.S. intelligence agencies had concluded with high confidence that bin Laden was living at the site. Months of preparation followed, including building a full-scale model of the compound for rehearsals.

The mission was authorized by Barack Obama, and on May 1, 2011, U.S. special forces launched the raid from Afghanistan. Despite one helicopter crash during the operation, forces continued the mission.

Bin Laden was located and killed on the third floor of the compound within minutes of the forces entering. His identity was later confirmed, and materials recovered from the site were taken for intelligence analysis.

The United States had pursued bin Laden for nearly a decade after the 9/11 attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people and led to the U.S.-led war against al-Qaeda and its affiliates.

Following the raid, his body was transported to the USS Carl Vinson and buried at sea. Officials said the decision was made in accordance with security and religious considerations.

The CIA said documents recovered during the operation showed bin Laden remained actively involved in directing al-Qaeda operations until his death, maintaining communication with members.

Analysts say the operation significantly weakened al-Qaeda's leadership structure, though the group and its affiliates continue to operate in parts of the region, including Afghanistan.

The CIA described the raid as one of the most significant achievements in counterterrorism, reflecting years of coordination between intelligence and military agencies.