Biman New Board Takes Charge Fleet, Service Reform At Center

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Biman Bangladesh Airlines has begun a fresh governance phase as its newly reconstituted Board of Directors held its first meeting at the airline's headquarters, Balaka in the capital on April 26, placing immediate focus on fleet expansion, service quality improvement, and long-term financial sustainability.

The 13-member board, formed through a government notification issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism on April 25, convened on April 26 under its new leadership. Rumi A Hossain, Sponsor Director and Chairman of the Board Executive Committee of Bank Asia PLC, has been appointed as the new Chairman.

The restructuring was carried out under the Companies Act, 1994 and the airline's Articles of Association, with the aim of strengthening corporate governance and improving operational efficiency. Officials said, the changes are intended to guide Biman toward becoming a more modern and competitive national carrier.

The board includes senior representatives from government ministries, the armed forces, the financial sector, corporate bodies, legal profession, and academia. Among them are top officials from the Finance Division and Civil Aviation Ministry, senior Bangladesh Air Force and Army officers, banking and business leaders, legal experts, and academics from the University of Dhaka. Biman's Managing Director and CEO also serves as an ex-officio member.

During the first meeting, directors reviewed the airline's overall operational performance, financial management, safety standards, and strategic direction. A major focus was placed on expanding the fleet to strengthen Biman's competitiveness on international routes, alongside improving passenger experience through service modernization and customer-focused initiatives.







Rumi A Hossain

Board members also discussed the need to develop a more efficient and modern aircraft fleet, with the goal of enhancing reliability, increasing capacity, and supporting route expansion in a competitive global aviation market. Officials said, the airline's long-term objective is to become financially sustainable while improving its international standing.

Reviving Dhaka-Narita flights

Civil Aviation and Tourism State Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat has directed concerned authorities to take necessary preparatory measures to revive Biman Bangladesh Airline's Dhaka-Narita air route as part of broader efforts to strengthen the country's international aviation connectivity.

The instruction came during a high-level review meeting held on the morning of April 22 in the conference room of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

The meeting primarily discussed the strategic roadmap for expanding the fleet of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and enhancing its operational capacity in the coming years.

Earlier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines had temporarily suspended direct flights on the Dhaka-Narita-Dhaka route from July 1, 2025, due to operational constraints from Hajj operations, aircraft shortages, and prevailing commercial considerations.