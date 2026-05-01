Faircourt Gold Income Corp. Announces Net Asset Value For Annual Redemption Of Class A Shares
This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.
For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit at (416) 364-8989 or
1-800-831-0304.
You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Shares of the Company on CBOE Canada or other alternative Canadian trading system (an“exchange”). If the Shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Shares of the Company and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.
There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
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