MENAFN - GetNews)it has released its new 2026 guide,“18 Best Family-Friendly Hotels in Central Rome,” offering parents a carefully curated selection of hotels designed to make family travel in the Eternal City easier, safer, and more comfortable.

The guide focuses on hotels located in or near Rome's historic centre, with convenient access to major landmarks such as the Colosseum, Roman Forum, Pantheon, Piazza Navona, Trevi Fountain, Spanish Steps, and Piazza del Popolo. Each property is reviewed with families in mind, highlighting room configurations, child-friendly amenities, walkability, public transport access, and neighborhood atmosphere.

“Choosing the right hotel in Rome can make a major difference for families,” said a spokesperson for it.“Parents often need more than a beautiful location - they need practical room layouts, safe surroundings, easy transport, breakfast options, and space to rest after sightseeing. This guide brings those priorities together in one clear resource.”







Rome Cavalieri hotel in Rome

The 2026 guide groups recommended hotels by key central areas, including Colosseum & Monti, Navona, Pantheon & Campo de' Fiori, and Spanish Steps & Piazza del Popolo. Featured properties include modern four-star hotels, boutique stays, serviced apartments, historic hotels, and luxury options with gardens, rooftop terraces, family rooms, suites, or interconnecting rooms.

Among the highlighted recommendations are hotels suited to different family needs: properties with extra space for larger families, mid-range options in the historic centre, luxury stays with premium service, and convenient bases for first-time visitors travelling with children.

The guide also includes practical booking advice for families visiting Rome. It explains the importance of checking occupancy rules, confirming room size, considering noise levels, and looking for amenities such as baby cots, extra beds, high chairs, laundry services, and family-friendly breakfast options.

With Rome continuing to attract families from around the world, the new it guide is designed to help travelers compare central hotel options quickly and choose the right base for their trip.

The full guide is available at.