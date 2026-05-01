Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 190 Of 210 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

According to military sources, starting at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, Russian invaders launched a total of 210 drones of various types at Ukraine, including Shahed drones-specifically jet-powered ones-as well as Gerbera and Italmas models.

Approximately 140 of the targets were Shahed-type drones.

The launches were carried out from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the temporarily occupied cities of Hvardiiske (Crimea) and Donetsk.

The enemy attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Preliminary data indicate that as of 8:00 a.m. on Friday, Air Defense Forces had shot down or jammed 190 enemy UAVs of various types in the north, south, and east of the country. Among them were Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas models.

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Enemy strike drones were recorded hitting 14 locations, and downed targets (debris) were found at ten others.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Odesa, Russian attacks struck residential high-rise buildings in the Khadzhybeiskyi district, resulting in injuries.