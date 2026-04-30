Restopros Of West Houston Completes Major Whole-Home Mold Remediation, Releases Interactive 3D Walkthrough Of The Project

MENAFN - GetNews) TDLR certified contractor publishes Matterport virtual tour of a large scale Houston area remediation, giving homeowners and insurers an inside look at what serious mold damage and professional restoration actually look like.

HOUSTON, TX - April 30, 2026 - RestoPros of West Houston (TDLR License #RCO1736 ), a Texas licensed mold remediation and water damage restoration contractor serving Greater Houston, today announced the successful completion of a major multi-room residential mold remediation project and the publication of an interactive 3D Matterport walkthrough documenting the work. The before-and-after showcase, now live on the company's website at moldremediationbyrestopros, gives homeowners, property managers, public adjusters, and insurance professionals an unfiltered look inside a real, large scale remediation from the toxic mold contamination found across the second floor, closets, and garage to the fully decontaminated, rebuild-ready spaces RestoPros delivered.

"Most homeowners only see mold in stock photos. We wanted to pull back the curtain on what a serious infestation actually looks like and what professional, code compliant remediation actually delivers," said Yudy Torres, owner of RestoPros of West Houston. "When you can walk through a project room by room, you stop guessing about mold and start making informed decisions about your home, your health, and your insurance claim."

A Real Look at What Houston Mold Damage Looks Like

The featured project involved extensive remediation across multiple levels of a Houston area property, where prolonged moisture intrusion had produced widespread microbial growth on walls, flooring, and inside enclosed spaces including closets and an attached garage. RestoPros' certified crew performed full containment with HEPA filtered negative air pressure, removed contaminated building materials in accordance with IICRC S520 standards, and delivered post-remediation air quality testing to verify safe spore counts before the property was released for reconstruction.

The 3D virtual tour allows visitors to:



Compare side by side before and after conditions in every affected room

Inspect the level of contamination that Houston's subtropical climate can hide behind drywall, in closets, and inside garages See the standard of finish that TDLR-licensed remediation work delivers prior to rebuild

Why This Matters for Houston Property Owners

Houston's combination of high humidity, expansive clay soils, frequent storm activity, and proximity to the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs makes mold one of the most common and most underestimated threats to local homes and commercial buildings. Hidden moisture from roof leaks, slab cracks, plumbing failures, and HVAC condensation often goes undetected until visible mold or respiratory symptoms appear, by which point contamination has typically spread well beyond what's visible at the surface. RestoPros' team is trained specifically on the mold species that thrive in Houston's climate, including Stachybotrys (black mold), Aspergillus, and Penicillium, and every project is supervised by a Texas-Licensed Mold Remediation Contractor following protocols prepared by a Texas Licensed Mold Consultant meeting strict City of Houston, Harris County, and Fort Bend County requirements.

Free Inspections and Virtual Consultations Available

To help homeowners and commercial property owners identify mold risk early, before it becomes a six-figure remediation and reconstruction event, RestoPros of West Houston offers two complimentary inspection options:



In Person Mold Inspection - A certified technician visits the property to perform moisture mapping, thermal imaging, and a full visual assessment. Virtual Mold Inspection - A faster, no obligation video assessment available to property owners across Greater Houston who suspect mold but want a professional opinion before scheduling an in home visit.

Both services are free and carry no obligation. Property owners with an active insurance claim can also request direct carrier coordination to streamline the remediation and reconstruction process.

About RestoPros of West Houston

RestoPros of West Houston is a TDLR-certified mold remediation and water damage restoration contractor (License #RCO1736 ), operated by Go To Property Solutions, Inc. The company serves West Houston, Katy, Energy Corridor, Cinco Ranch, Memorial, Richmond, and Sugar Land, with every project supervised by a Texas Licensed Mold Remediation Contractor under protocols prepared by a Texas Licensed Mold Consultant. RestoPros is IICRC certified and operates to S500 (water damage) and S520 (mold remediation) industry standards, with 24/7 emergency response and direct insurance carrier coordination.

To explore the 3D project walkthrough, view before-and-after galleries, or schedule a free inspection, visit .

Media & Inspection Contact

RestoPros of West Houston Phone: (713) 496-0228 Web: Free Virtual Inspection: free-virtual-inspection/ Service Area: West Houston, Katy, Energy Corridor, Cinco Ranch, Memorial, Richmond, Sugar Land