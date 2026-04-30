Hajj 2026: Airfare Hiked, Pilgrims Asked To Pay ₹10,000 Extra

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Haj Committee of India has announced a one-time increase in airfare for Haj 2026 pilgrims in view of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, asking pilgrims to deposit an additional ₹10,000 by May 15.

According to an official circular issued by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the revised airfare includes an additional charge of USD 100 per pilgrim, irrespective of the embarkation point.

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The decision follows requests from airlines seeking a revision of base fares by over USD 400 due to a sharp rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices amid the prevailing situation in the Middle East.

“All pilgrims of Haj 2026 are required to deposit ₹10,000 towards differential airfare by May 15, 2026,” the circular said.

Pilgrims can make the payment either through the e-payment facility available on the official Haj Committee website or via the Haj Suvidha mobile application using debit/credit cards or net banking.

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Alternatively, the amount can be deposited through a specified pay-in slip at any branch of State Bank of India or Union Bank of India, using the Bank Reference Number provided for each cover on the Haj Committee website.

The Haj Committee has directed all State and Union Territory Haj Committees to immediately inform pilgrims and ensure timely payment of the revised amount.

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