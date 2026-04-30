Mumbai Airport Sees Chaos As Spicejet Delays Stretch, Flights To Delhi, Bengaluru And Ahmedabad Cancelled

MENAFN - Live Mint) Operations at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai were disrupted late Tuesday night after multiple SpiceJet flights to key domestic destinations, including Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, were delayed or cancelled, officials said.

Passengers reported long waits, confusion and protests inside the terminal as schedules slipped.

According to sources, the disruption began with SpiceJet flight SG 631 scheduled to depart for Delhi, which was delayed by nearly four hours. After passengers were finally boarded, the flight was abruptly cancelled without a clear explanation, forcing travellers to disembark once again. Similar disruptions were reported on other routes, including Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-bound flights, leaving hundreds stranded at the terminal.

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Videos circulating on social media showed crowded boarding gates, visibly frustrated passengers confronting airline staff, and groups raising slogans demanding answers and refunds.

In several clips, passengers can be seen gathered near airline counters, seeking clarity on rebooking and compensation, while airport announcements reportedly remained limited and inconsistent. The footage also captured tense moments as waiting areas grew increasingly congested amid cascading delays.

The disruptions at Mumbai add to a growing list of operational issues SpiceJet has faced in recent weeks.

Reports from Ahmedabad earlier this month also highlighted widespread delays and cancellations, with passengers protesting long waiting hours and last-minute schedule changes at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Similarly, Bengaluru and other major airports have witnessed repeated SpiceJet delays attributed to technical snags and aircraft maintenance issues, further straining passenger trust. In one recent case, a Bengaluru–Kolkata flight remained grounded for hours, with passengers reporting poor communication and a lack of assistance from airline officials.

While SpiceJet has not issued an official statement specifically addressing the Mumbai Terminal 1 incident, its policies generally state that delays and cancellations may occur due to operational constraints, technical issues, or airspace restrictions, with efforts to minimise passenger inconvenience.

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For now, affected passengers continue to demand clarity, compensation and better coordination from the airline as Mumbai airport gradually returns to normal operations after the late-night turmoil.