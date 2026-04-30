War Update: 177 Combat Clashes Over Past Day, 41 Attacks Repelled In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook in its update as of 08:00 on April 30.

The enemy carried out two missile strikes using two missiles, launched 69 airstrikes, dropping 226 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 9,683 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,326 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including 48 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian aircraft struck, in particular, areas near the settlements of Tovstodubove and Vilna Sloboda in the Sumy region; Tykhe and Velykomykhailivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Zirnytsia, Hirke, Kopani, Barvinivka, Shyroke, Novoselivka, Omelnyk, Mykilske, Mala Tokmachka, Zarichne, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Charivne, Tavriiske, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine's aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck 15 clusters of enemy personnel, two command posts, one air defense system, and one UAV control point.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, five clashes occurred. The enemy carried out two airstrikes using five guided bombs and conducted 84 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including two using MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out three attacks toward Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, and Kupiansk.

Syniehubov: Russians probing new directions for offensive in Kharkiv region

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attempted seven times to break through Ukrainian defenses, attacking toward Drobysheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy conducted seven assault operations toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Yampil, Zakitne, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces launched one attack toward Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 22 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 assault actions by Russian forces toward Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Dorozhnie, Vilne, Serhiivka, Kucheriv Yar, and near Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Nykanorivka, Rivne, Molodetske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Novopidhorodnie.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked six times toward Oleksandrohrad, Kalynivske, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole sector, 24 attacks by Russian forces were recorded near Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and toward Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

Zelensky: Middle strikes among Ukraine's top priorities in coming months

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy carried out one attack toward Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults near the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

No signs of offensive group formations by Russian forces were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, up to April 30, 2026, are estimated at about 1,330,290 personnel, including 1,470 over the past day.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine