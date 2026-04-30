Telangana Appoints Outgoing DGP Shivadhar Reddy As Security Advisor

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 30 (IANS) The Telangana government on Thursday appointed outgoing Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy as the State Security Advisor (SSA).

He will advise the government on the issues concerning police, law and order, internal security, crime control, narcotics control and road safety for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, said a Government Order.

He will have the status and rank of Chief Secretary to the government. According to the GO, he will be paid a fixed remuneration of Rs 2.25 lakh per month.

Shivadhar Reddy is superannuating from service on Thursday (April 30). The government has already appointed C.V. Anand as the next DGP.

According to the GO, Shivadhar Reddy is entitled to office accommodation. He is also entitled to rent-free accommodation or HRA of Rs 50,000 in lieu of a rented or own house.

The SSA will be provided with a government vehicle. The Home Department shall provide him an OSD, a private secretary, one personal assistant, two drivers and four office subordinates.

Meanwhile, the state government has also appointed senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao as advisor to the government for Backward Classes (BC) welfare and development.

He will enjoy the rank and status of minister of state in the state.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has issued a Government Order in this regard.“He will rank at Article 18 of the Warrant of Precedence, as a measure personal to the dignitary for the duration of the term of the office, without formal amendment to the State Table of Warrant of Precedence,” reads the GO.

Hanumantha Rao, a former MP and one of the senior leaders of the Congress party, was a strong aspirant for the Rajya Sabha seat in the recent elections held for two seats from Telangana.

However, the party picked Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy. Both were unanimously elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

Singhvi was elected for the second term, while Narender Reddy, a close friend of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made his debut as the MP.