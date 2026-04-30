Over 12 Lakh Workers In Gujarat Get Rs 2,029 Crore Bonus Govt Highlights Reforms

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 30 (IANS) The Gujarat government has disbursed more than Rs 2,029 crore in bonuses to over 12.44 lakh workers during 2024-25, while expanding digital grievance systems and labour reforms, according to official data.

Marking International Labour Day on May 1, officials said the occasion is“not just a day, but a festival recognising the contribution of crores of labourers devoted to hard work,” and added that“the progress of any nation is built on the sweat of its workers”.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the government stated it has sought to combine“technology with human sensitivity” to provide workers with economic justice and security, positioning Gujarat as taking a leading role in labour empowerment.

A central feature of the state's initiatives is the 'Shram Setu Portal', launched by the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department to enable faster and more transparent resolution of workers' grievances.

The portal includes a case and claim module designed to handle disputes related to gratuity, wage increases, termination and other demands.

In 2025, a total of 5,550 applications were processed online through this system.

Officials said, "Workers' lives have become easier through the integration of technology and sensitivity. All procedures from inspections to compliance have also been digitised through an inspection module."

In 2025, the state conducted 13,810 inspections online, with industrial establishments submitting compliance digitally.

To support workers further, a Labour Support Call Centre has been made operational. During 2025, the centre received 18,402 calls.

"Appropriate guidance and action were provided on all calls, contributing to strengthening workers' trust," officials noted.

They further said that reforms introduced during the year were aimed at promoting "ease of doing business" while reducing unnecessary legal complexities.

Referring to amendments linked to the 'Jan Vishwas Bill' introduced by the Central government, they noted: "Provisions for compounding offences and revised penalties have been incorporated into the Gujarat Industrial Relations Act and the Gujarat Shops and Establishments Act, making administrative processes more transparent."

It is asserted that these reforms are expected to make operations easier for traders and industrial units, resulting in new employment opportunities for workers.

The government also reported that its mediation efforts led to the payment of more than Rs 11.13 crore as wage differences to 7,655 workers across 1,232 institutions in 2025.

In addition, more than 12.44 lakh workers received bonus payments totalling Rs 2,029.17 crore during 2024-25, with disbursement aligned with the Diwali period.

Separately, the e-Shram portal, launched by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in 2021 to register unorganised workers, recorded more than four lakh registrations in Gujarat between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025.

The government said these measures demonstrate that workers contributing to the state's development are being supported through a combination of welfare initiatives and digital systems, adding that“when workers prosper, India becomes truly self-reliant”.