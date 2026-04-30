Bihar Road Rage Case: Main Accused Injured In Police Encounter, Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 30 (IANS) A day after a sensational road rage incident in Bihar's Siwan claimed the life of a youth and left another critically injured, police have arrested the main accused, Chhotu Yadav, following an early morning encounter on Thursday.

Acting swiftly, the police identified the prime accused within hours of the incident.

The accused, identified as Chhotu Kumar Yadav, son of Veer Yadav and a resident of Hathaura village under Hussainganj police station limits, was tracked down during a late-night operation.

According to Avinash Kumar, the SHO of Town police station, when officers attempted to apprehend him around 3.00 a.m., the accused tried to flee and opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory action, police fired back, injuring him in both legs. He collapsed on the spot and was taken into custody.

The injured accused is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital and has been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital for advanced care.

Officials have confirmed that his condition is stable. Notably, no police personnel were injured during the encounter.

Senior officers, including SP Puran Kumar Jha, SDPO Ajay Kumar, and Town Police Station In-charge Avinash Kumar, visited the crime scene and have intensified the investigation.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Police have stated that while Chhotu Yadav is the main accused, efforts are ongoing to apprehend other individuals involved in the crime.

Continuous raids are being conducted to ensure all culprits are brought to justice.

Speaking on the development, Town Police Station In-charge Avinash Kumar said that a thorough investigation is underway. The motive behind the incident is being examined, and the accused is being interrogated. Statements are also being recorded from the family members of BJP leader Manoj Singh.

On Wednesday evening, a minor road dispute near the Laxmipur-Aandar Dhala overbridge in Siwan turned deadly.

Harsh Kumar Singh (28), nephew of BJP leader Manoj Singh, was shot dead, while his brother-in-law Chandan Singh sustained critical injuries.

The victims were on their way to attend a Tilak ceremony when their parked vehicle was allegedly grazed by a speeding car.

What began as a verbal altercation escalated within moments, leading to indiscriminate firing by the accused.