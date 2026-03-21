Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Debate As Prakash Raj Questions South Stars' Praise For Film Read On

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has sparked a strong reaction across the film industry, drawing both praise and criticism soon after its release. While several top South Indian stars applauded the film, actor Prakash Raj questioned the intent behind their endorsements, igniting a debate online.

South Stars Praise the Film

Soon after the film hit theatres, actors like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR took to social media to praise Dhurandhar 2. They appreciated director Aditya Dhar's vision, Ranveer Singh's performance, and the film's storytelling and music. Their positive reactions helped build buzz around the film, boosting its visibility across regions.

Prakash Raj Questions“Obligations”

However, actor Prakash Raj stirred controversy by reacting to these endorsements. Replying to a post on X, he hinted that such praise might be driven by“obligations” rather than genuine appreciation. His comment quickly gained traction, with many debating whether celebrity reviews are always authentic or influenced by industry dynamics and relationships.

Mixed Reactions from Industry Voices

Adding to the criticism, actress and former politician Ramya also expressed disappointment with the film. She described Dhurandhar 2 as a“propaganda film” and criticised its direction, storytelling, and overall execution. Her strong remarks contrasted sharply with the praise from other stars.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and Sidharth Malhotra, shared positive reviews. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar even suggested that Ranveer Singh deserves a National Award for his performance. With such divided opinions, Dhurandhar 2 has become one of the most talked-about releases, highlighting how films today can spark both admiration and controversy simultaneously.