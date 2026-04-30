SP Protests In UP Assembly Over Women's Quota Bill, Accuses BJP Of Misleading Public

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 30 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders staged a protest in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises on Thursday, accusing the BJP of misleading the public on the issue of women's reservation.

The protest took place ahead of a special one-day session of the Assembly, during which the state government is expected to move a censure motion against opposition parties. The motion holds them responsible for the failure to pass the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Holding banners reading“Implement 33 per cent Women's Reservation”, the SP legislators demonstrated outside the Assembly.

SP MLA Atul Pradhan criticised the ruling party, alleging deception and calling its stance on the issue 'misleading'.

Responding to the protest, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Ansari accused opposition parties, including the SP and the Indian National Congress, of betraying women. He said that a historic opportunity to empower women through Parliament had been obstructed by the opposition. He added that the Assembly session would deliberate on these actions and discuss ways to further strengthen women's empowerment.

Another Minister, Asim Arun, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the provision of one-third reservation for women in legislatures.

Asim Arun said, "Prime Minister Modi has done a great job for women by providing one-third reservation for them in the legislature. However, the Samajwadi Party is opposing the implementation of this bill and trying to create obstacles in providing reservation to women in Parliament and Assemblies. This is not acceptable..."

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh also criticised the opposition and said, "The way the opposition voted against women's reservation and did not allow the bill to be passed shows that these parties do not want ordinary women to become legislators or Members of Parliament on their own merit."

Meanwhile, Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar launched a sharp attack on the opposition, alleging double standards.

Om Prakash Rajbhar said, "They protest inside the House where laws are made, and when they come outside, they are in support. Like a two-faced snake, these Samajwadi Party and Congress people act like two-faced snakes..."

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on April 27 passed a resolution supporting the implementation of women's reservation after the delimitation exercise. However, Congress legislators demanded its immediate enforcement.

The special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is expected to provide a platform for lawmakers to debate the implications of the Bill's failure and reaffirm the state government's stance on women's empowerment.

The proposed legislation aimed to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in Parliament and included provisions to expand the House's strength. However, despite extensive debate, it failed to secure the constitutionally required two-thirds majority for passage.