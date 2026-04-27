Patriot Review: HIT Or Miss? Is Mammootty-Mohanlal's Film Worth The Hype? Read Overseas Censor Reports

Mahesh Narayanan's latest spy action thriller, Patriot, opens globally on May 1, 2026. After film industry tracker AB George posted on social media, early industry discussion about the film has began to grow with only a few days till release.

Patriot, Mahesh Narayanan's next Malayalam spy action thriller, is set for a worldwide cinema release on May 1, 2026. With only a few days till release, early industry buzz about the picture has begun to gain traction, particularly following a recent update from film industry tracker AB George on social media.

In an X post made on April 25 at 5:23 PM, AB George indicated that the foreign censorship process for Patriot was proceeding area by region and was almost finished. He also stated that preliminary indications indicate the picture has "come out well," indicating a positive early reception from those involved in the censorship process.

#Patriot overseas censoring - all areas completing one by one & reports suggest that the movie comes out well role & duration for both Ms.#Mammookka #Lalettan

- AB George (@AbGeorge_) April 25, 2026

His tweet read: "#Patriot abroad censorship - all sections are being completed one by one, and reports indicate that the film will turn out nicely. Meaty role and length for both Ms. #Mammookka and #Lalettan." The phrase "both Ms" alludes to main actors Mammootty and Mohanlal, whose collaboration in the film has been a big talking point among Malayalam cinemagoers. According to the update, both performers are likely to have considerable screen presence and parts in the story.

Mahesh Narayanan wrote, co-edited, and directed Patriot, which was produced by Anto Joseph and K. G. Anil Kumar. The film has a huge ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy in key parts.

According to the stated cast, Mammootty portrays Dr. Daniel James, while Mohanlal plays Colonel Rahim Naik. Fahadh Faasil will portray Shakthi Sundaram, while Kunchacko Boban will play Michael Devassy. Darshana Rajendran, Rajiv Menon, Prakash Belawadi, Grace Antony, Indrans, Zarin Shihab, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, and Sanal Aman round up the supporting cast.

Sushin Shyam wrote the film's music and unique background score, and Manush Nandan ISC handled the cinematography. Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan collaborated on the editing process.

Patriot, with a cast lead by some of Malayalam cinema's biggest stars and early international censor reports indicating a positive reception, has become one of the season's most anticipated movies. However, public reaction will be evident only once the picture hits cinemas globally on May 1.