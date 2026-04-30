403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
127Th AAFT Festival Introduces Special Segment To Honour Outstanding Short Films
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The 127th AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films, held at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, marked a significant milestone with the introduction of a new segment dedicated to honouring exceptional short films from across the globe.
In this special initiative, a select group of films that have garnered appreciation from the film fraternity, critics, and audiences alike were recognized for their creative excellence and impactful storytelling. The awards for this edition were presented to the following films and filmmakers:
“The Last Meal” by Ketkee Pande
“The Silence Between Us” by Devansh Saraf
“Kaala” by Adithya Shankar
“Nurture” by Aviral Singh
“Luxury Cobiz” by Vinky Singh
Announcing this new segment, Dr Sandeep Marwah, President of the festival, stated,“We have decided to honour a few outstanding films from outside the festival circuit that have performed remarkably well and have been appreciated by the film fraternity, critics, and definitely by audiences. This initiative is a step forward in recognizing meaningful cinema beyond conventional competition formats.”
Dr. Marwah further added that the festival will now invite short films from all over the world under this special category. As a unique gesture, these selected films will also be broadcast on MSTV, providing filmmakers with an extended platform to reach wider audiences.
The introduction of this segment reflects the festival's continued commitment to promoting global talent, encouraging cinematic innovation, and celebrating excellence in short filmmaking.
The 127th edition once again reinforced AAFT's position as a dynamic platform for nurturing creativity and recognizing impactful storytelling from across the world.
In this special initiative, a select group of films that have garnered appreciation from the film fraternity, critics, and audiences alike were recognized for their creative excellence and impactful storytelling. The awards for this edition were presented to the following films and filmmakers:
“The Last Meal” by Ketkee Pande
“The Silence Between Us” by Devansh Saraf
“Kaala” by Adithya Shankar
“Nurture” by Aviral Singh
“Luxury Cobiz” by Vinky Singh
Announcing this new segment, Dr Sandeep Marwah, President of the festival, stated,“We have decided to honour a few outstanding films from outside the festival circuit that have performed remarkably well and have been appreciated by the film fraternity, critics, and definitely by audiences. This initiative is a step forward in recognizing meaningful cinema beyond conventional competition formats.”
Dr. Marwah further added that the festival will now invite short films from all over the world under this special category. As a unique gesture, these selected films will also be broadcast on MSTV, providing filmmakers with an extended platform to reach wider audiences.
The introduction of this segment reflects the festival's continued commitment to promoting global talent, encouraging cinematic innovation, and celebrating excellence in short filmmaking.
The 127th edition once again reinforced AAFT's position as a dynamic platform for nurturing creativity and recognizing impactful storytelling from across the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment