Western Rooter Completes Custom Water Main And Full Repipe In Bradbury Hills

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"Western Rooter delivered a custom water main and full repipe in Bradbury Hills, adapting on-site to meet homeowner needs while ensuring code compliance and long-term system performance."

Western Rooter has completed a custom water main installation and full interior repipe for a private residence in Bradbury Hills, one of the most exclusive residential communities in the San Gabriel Valley. The project reflects growing demand in Bradbury, Duarte, Monrovia, and nearby foothill communities for high-quality residential plumbing upgrades and water system improvements.

The job involved installing a new 1-inch water main, which was upgraded on site to a 1-1/4 inch line to better meet the property's needs. In addition to the main line upgrade, Western Rooter completed a full interior water repipe, improving water flow, pressure, and long-term reliability throughout the home.

Because of the location and scope, the project required city permits and a pre-construction meeting to ensure all work met local Bradbury and Los Angeles County plumbing codes. Western Rooter handled the process from start to finish, keeping the project compliant and on schedule.

A four-person crew, including Ryan Huey, Mitch Fricke, CJ Marin, and John Bottala, carried out the installation. During the project, several custom modifications were added based on homeowner requests and site conditions. These included upgrading the main line size, installing a tee and ball valve for a future fire hose line, adding a tee for future water service to the north side of the property, and installing an irrigation tee with a dedicated ball valve.

The team also fabricated and installed a custom hose bib using copper piping with strut strapping for durability and a clean, secure finish. These additions highlight the flexibility required on high-end residential projects, where systems are often tailored for future expansion and specialized use.

“Projects like this require attention to detail and the ability to adapt as things evolve,” said John, CEO of Western Rooter.“In Bradbury Hills, homeowners expect everything to be done right, from permits to final installation. We worked closely with the client to make adjustments along the way and deliver a system that is built for long-term performance.”

Bradbury is known for its large estates, gated properties, and equestrian zoning, making access, planning, and execution more complex than standard residential jobs. Western Rooter's experience with custom plumbing systems, water main installations, and full repipes allows the company to meet the expectations of these high-value properties.

As more homeowners in Bradbury, Duarte, Monrovia, and the greater San Gabriel Valley invest in upgrading aging water systems, Western Rooter continues to expand its residential plumbing services, including repiping, water main replacement, leak detection, and system design.

Western Rooter offers free estimates and works with homeowners across Los Angeles County on both standard and custom plumbing projects.

For more information or to schedule service, call (626) 448-6455 or visit .