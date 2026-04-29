Gold Prices Continue To Decline
London: Gold prices fell for the third consecutive session on Wednesday as inflation concerns linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East overshadowed monetary policy expectations.
Spot gold fell 1 percent to $4,550.39 per ounce, after hitting its lowest level in a month.
US gold futures also declined 1 percent to $4,563.30.
As for other precious metals, spot silver fell 1.8 percent to $71.75 per ounce, platinum dropped 2.8 percent to $1,886.53, and palladium dipped 0.1 percent to $1,458.75.
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