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Gold Prices Continue To Decline

Gold Prices Continue To Decline


2026-04-29 07:16:08
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Gold prices fell for the third consecutive session on Wednesday as inflation concerns linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East overshadowed monetary policy expectations.

Spot gold fell 1 percent to $4,550.39 per ounce, after hitting its lowest level in a month.

US gold futures also declined 1 percent to $4,563.30.

As for other precious metals, spot silver fell 1.8 percent to $71.75 per ounce, platinum dropped 2.8 percent to $1,886.53, and palladium dipped 0.1 percent to $1,458.75.

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The Peninsula

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