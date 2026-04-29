Amir Sends Written Message To King Of Sweden

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a written message to HM King Carl XVI Gustaf of the Kingdom of Sweden, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was delivered by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Sweden HE Nadia bint Ahmed Al Shaibi, during her meeting with Deputy Head of Ceremonies at the Royal Court of Sweden HE Charlotte Dahl.