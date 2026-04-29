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Israeli Strike Kills Family of Five Members in Lebanon
(MENAFN) An overnight Israeli airstrike tore through a residential building in the southern Lebanese town of Jibchit on Wednesday, killing five members of the same family — a strike that occurred while a fragile truce between Lebanon and Israel remained nominally in force, according to the National News Agency (NNA).
The strike hit a structure belonging to the Bahja family in the al-Jabal neighborhood, the agency reported. The blast leveled the building entirely, claiming the lives of Mohammad Jawad Bahja and his wife Lotfiya, along with Amani Jaber and her two young children, Mariam Hilal Bahja and Ali al-Rida Hilal Bahja.
Rescue and ambulance crews worked through the night, laboring in the darkness to clear rubble and retrieve the victims' bodies from the wreckage, NNA added.
The attack deepens an already devastating toll on Lebanon's civilian population. According to Lebanese official figures, Israeli strikes across the country since March 2 have killed more than 2,500 people and forcibly displaced over 1.6 million others.
The airstrike comes despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 17 — a 10-day truce that was subsequently extended by three additional weeks just last Thursday, raising urgent questions about compliance with the terms of the agreement.
The strike hit a structure belonging to the Bahja family in the al-Jabal neighborhood, the agency reported. The blast leveled the building entirely, claiming the lives of Mohammad Jawad Bahja and his wife Lotfiya, along with Amani Jaber and her two young children, Mariam Hilal Bahja and Ali al-Rida Hilal Bahja.
Rescue and ambulance crews worked through the night, laboring in the darkness to clear rubble and retrieve the victims' bodies from the wreckage, NNA added.
The attack deepens an already devastating toll on Lebanon's civilian population. According to Lebanese official figures, Israeli strikes across the country since March 2 have killed more than 2,500 people and forcibly displaced over 1.6 million others.
The airstrike comes despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 17 — a 10-day truce that was subsequently extended by three additional weeks just last Thursday, raising urgent questions about compliance with the terms of the agreement.
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