Community Boating Inc. Celebrates 80Th Anniversary With First Ever 24-Hour Sail-A-Thon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) June 20–21 endurance event on Charles River invites sailors and supporters to power“Sailing for All”

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Boating, Inc. (CBI), the nation's oldest and most accessible public sailing organization, is marking its 80th anniversary with a unique new event: a 24-hour Sail-a-thon on the Charles River designed to rally sailors, teams, and supporters around its mission of“Sailing for All.”

Taking place June 20–21, 2026, the Sail-a-thon is a continuous, team-based endurance challenge in which participants will sail around the Charles River for a full 24 hours, completing as many laps as possible while raising funds to support CBI's youth and adaptive programs.

During the event, teams will rotate crews to keep their boats moving for 24 consecutive hours-testing their endurance, teamwork, and commitment. Each lap sailed directly contributes to CBI's fundraising efforts, ensuring equitable access to sailing for people of all backgrounds and abilities.

Each team pledges to meet a minimum fundraising goal as a group. Participants will compete in CBI's fleet while navigating a course in the Charles River Lower Basin. The race begins Saturday morning and runs through the following morning, concluding with a closing ceremony recognizing top-performing and top-fundraising teams.

Teams are encouraged to exceed their fundraising minimums, with additional incentives and recognition for those who go above and beyond in supporting CBI's programs.

“Every lap represents an opportunity. It opens the water to someone new,” said Kate Ferris Richardson, CBI's executive director.“The Sail-a-thon will ensure that Community Boating remains accessible, inclusive, and transformative for generations to come.”

Founded in 1946, Community Boating has grown from a small youth program into a vibrant sailing hub for youth, adults, veterans, and individuals with a range of physical and cognitive disabilities. Its signature Summer Junior Program serves nearly 1,000 children each year-more than a third of them sailing for the nominal fee of one dollar. Young people can participate in sailing classes, leadership opportunities, STEM education, racing, and more, in addition to recreational offerings. Funds raised through the Sail-a-thon will directly support the organization's youth and adaptive sailing programs.

Sailors of all experience levels are encouraged to form teams, register, and participate. Supporters can also contribute by donating, sponsoring teams, or cheering for the participants throughout the 24-hour event. Unlike most regattas, this race will be easily watched from CBI's docks, the riverbanks, or the Longfellow Bridge.

For those interested in joining but who lack experience, it's not too late to get involved.“There's still time to learn to sail before the event,” added Ferris Richardson. CBI provides lessons and all the equipment necessary to feel comfortable on the water and will introduce individuals to teams seeking members.

To register, donate, or learn more, visit:

About Community Boating, Inc.

Community Boating, the nation's oldest public sailing organization, got its start serving city kids in the West End in 1946. The nonprofit has grown since then by introducing innovative initiatives for everyone from young sailors, whose membership is on a sliding scale (as little as $1), to individuals with a range of physical and cognitive abilities (Universal Access Program ), to veterans. Located on the Charles River Esplanade -in the heart of Boston, our boathouse opens the door to learning, community, and life on the water. That work is guided by our mission: sailing for all.

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