403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Prince Harry Arrives in Surprise Visit to Kyiv
(MENAFN) Prince Harry has reportedly arrived in Kyiv in an unannounced visit, according to media reports.
Ukrainian state media, as cited in reports, said the British royal described the trip as an effort “to remind people at home and around the world what Ukraine is facing” and to show personal support for the country.
The visit is not his first to Ukraine. He previously traveled there in September last year, when he met with his team to discuss initiatives related to the rehabilitation and support of war veterans.
Prince Harry stepped back from official royal duties in 2020 and later moved from the United Kingdom to the United States, where he has since been based.
Ukrainian state media, as cited in reports, said the British royal described the trip as an effort “to remind people at home and around the world what Ukraine is facing” and to show personal support for the country.
The visit is not his first to Ukraine. He previously traveled there in September last year, when he met with his team to discuss initiatives related to the rehabilitation and support of war veterans.
Prince Harry stepped back from official royal duties in 2020 and later moved from the United Kingdom to the United States, where he has since been based.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment