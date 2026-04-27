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East Jerusalem Families Face Home Demolitions for Planned Park Project
(MENAFN) Residents of the Al Bustan neighborhood in East Jerusalem are facing deep uncertainty as municipal authorities move ahead with plans to demolish homes to make way for a planned archaeological and tourism park in the Silwan area near the Old City.
Among those affected is 97-year-old Yusra Qwaider, who has lived in her home for more than five decades and is now bedridden. She and her family are among dozens of residents who say they are at risk of losing their homes for a second or even third time due to demolition orders.
She expressed distress over the situation, saying, “I don't know what to do... I want to stay in my home,” as she remains in the house shared with 12 family members. Her son, Mohammed Qwaider, said the structure was built in 1970 without permits, adding that residents have pursued legal channels without success.
Local advocacy groups report that demolition activity in Al Bustan has intensified in recent years, particularly following the escalation of regional violence in late 2023. They say most of the neighborhood’s homes are now under threat.
According to these groups, a growing number of demolitions have already taken place in recent years, with dozens of structures destroyed as part of ongoing enforcement actions linked to zoning regulations.
Municipal authorities maintain that the area is officially designated for public use as a park and was never approved for residential construction. They argue that previous attempts were made to reach an agreement with residents that would include alternative housing solutions, but that no viable compromise was achieved.
Residents and community representatives, however, dispute this position. Standing amid rubble from recently demolished buildings, local committee representatives have warned visiting diplomats that the broader plan could result in the removal of all remaining homes in the area within months.
They are calling on international actors to intervene and halt further demolitions, stressing the urgency of allowing families to remain in their homes amid the ongoing dispute over land use and planning in East Jerusalem.
Among those affected is 97-year-old Yusra Qwaider, who has lived in her home for more than five decades and is now bedridden. She and her family are among dozens of residents who say they are at risk of losing their homes for a second or even third time due to demolition orders.
She expressed distress over the situation, saying, “I don't know what to do... I want to stay in my home,” as she remains in the house shared with 12 family members. Her son, Mohammed Qwaider, said the structure was built in 1970 without permits, adding that residents have pursued legal channels without success.
Local advocacy groups report that demolition activity in Al Bustan has intensified in recent years, particularly following the escalation of regional violence in late 2023. They say most of the neighborhood’s homes are now under threat.
According to these groups, a growing number of demolitions have already taken place in recent years, with dozens of structures destroyed as part of ongoing enforcement actions linked to zoning regulations.
Municipal authorities maintain that the area is officially designated for public use as a park and was never approved for residential construction. They argue that previous attempts were made to reach an agreement with residents that would include alternative housing solutions, but that no viable compromise was achieved.
Residents and community representatives, however, dispute this position. Standing amid rubble from recently demolished buildings, local committee representatives have warned visiting diplomats that the broader plan could result in the removal of all remaining homes in the area within months.
They are calling on international actors to intervene and halt further demolitions, stressing the urgency of allowing families to remain in their homes amid the ongoing dispute over land use and planning in East Jerusalem.
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