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UN, China Begin Distribution of Maternal Health Kits Across Afghanistan
(MENAFN) A humanitarian initiative led by the United Nations Population Fund, in cooperation with China, has started delivering essential Mama and Baby Kits to healthcare centers throughout Afghanistan, according to reports released late Sunday.
Over the past year, China has worked alongside the UN agency within Afghanistan to provide crucial reproductive health support for women and girls. This assistance has largely been delivered through the provision of emergency medical supplies and essential items, including the maternal kits, helping ensure timely and effective care for vulnerable communities in crisis conditions.
The kits are specifically intended to assist mothers and newborns after childbirth, helping to reduce the physical strain, financial pressure, and emotional challenges faced by families who often cannot afford even basic hygiene products during this period, the report noted.
"These kits contain items that families urgently need. Everything in the kit benefits both mother and baby," said Froozan Attaee, a midwife in eastern Afghanistan. "Because so many people face severe economic hardship, the kits also encourage mothers to visit health facilities, which in turn helps promote safe pregnancies."
Over the past year, China has worked alongside the UN agency within Afghanistan to provide crucial reproductive health support for women and girls. This assistance has largely been delivered through the provision of emergency medical supplies and essential items, including the maternal kits, helping ensure timely and effective care for vulnerable communities in crisis conditions.
The kits are specifically intended to assist mothers and newborns after childbirth, helping to reduce the physical strain, financial pressure, and emotional challenges faced by families who often cannot afford even basic hygiene products during this period, the report noted.
"These kits contain items that families urgently need. Everything in the kit benefits both mother and baby," said Froozan Attaee, a midwife in eastern Afghanistan. "Because so many people face severe economic hardship, the kits also encourage mothers to visit health facilities, which in turn helps promote safe pregnancies."
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