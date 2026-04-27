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Moldovan Leader Visits Kyiv for Chernobyl Anniversary Talks
(MENAFN) The president of Moldova has traveled to Ukraine to take part in commemorations marking the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, an event that released radioactive material across large parts of Europe.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu confirmed her arrival in Kyiv on Sunday, noting that she was there for memorial events as well as official discussions with Ukrainian leadership. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed her upon arrival.
Sandu shared a message of appreciation on social media, describing Kyiv as a city that “has shown world what it means to refuse to be broken.” She also expressed solidarity with Ukraine, stating:
“To people of Ukraine: we see you, we stand with you, and we are grateful. In defending itself, Ukraine has also been defending Moldova.”
In earlier remarks shared online, Sandu explained that her visit included planned talks with Zelenskyy and a trip to the Chernobyl site to honor those affected by the disaster. She said the anniversary serves as a reminder that major crises extend beyond borders and require international cooperation. She also highlighted the protective structure built over the damaged reactor as an example of global collaboration.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also commented on the significance of Chernobyl, explaining via Telegram that a containment structure was initially built over the destroyed reactor and later reinforced through a multinational project involving more than 40 countries under the New Safe Confinement initiative. He emphasized that “It is these two structures that protect against radiation emissions and pollution. Their maintenance and protection is in everyone's best interests.”
Zelenskyy further warned that ongoing conflict in the region adds new risks to the site’s safety, alleging that Russian drone activity has targeted the area.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu confirmed her arrival in Kyiv on Sunday, noting that she was there for memorial events as well as official discussions with Ukrainian leadership. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed her upon arrival.
Sandu shared a message of appreciation on social media, describing Kyiv as a city that “has shown world what it means to refuse to be broken.” She also expressed solidarity with Ukraine, stating:
“To people of Ukraine: we see you, we stand with you, and we are grateful. In defending itself, Ukraine has also been defending Moldova.”
In earlier remarks shared online, Sandu explained that her visit included planned talks with Zelenskyy and a trip to the Chernobyl site to honor those affected by the disaster. She said the anniversary serves as a reminder that major crises extend beyond borders and require international cooperation. She also highlighted the protective structure built over the damaged reactor as an example of global collaboration.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also commented on the significance of Chernobyl, explaining via Telegram that a containment structure was initially built over the destroyed reactor and later reinforced through a multinational project involving more than 40 countries under the New Safe Confinement initiative. He emphasized that “It is these two structures that protect against radiation emissions and pollution. Their maintenance and protection is in everyone's best interests.”
Zelenskyy further warned that ongoing conflict in the region adds new risks to the site’s safety, alleging that Russian drone activity has targeted the area.
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