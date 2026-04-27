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Economist K V Raju Joins NITI Aayog As A Full Time Member
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 27 (KNN) K V Raju, Economic Adviser to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has been appointed a full-time member of NITI Aayog.
The appointment of Prof Raju in the re-constituted Niti Aayog was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Rajiv Gauba, Gobardhan Das, Abhay Karandikar and M Srinivas.
Economist-turned-politician and former CEA Ashok Kumar Lahiri has been named as Vice Chairman of the government's premier think-tank.
Extensive experience in policy and academia
Professor Raju has previously held key roles across international and academic institutions, including Principal Scientist at International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, Hyderabad and Social Scientist at International Water Management Institute, Colombo.
He was also a Visiting Research Fellow at International Food Policy Research Institute, Washington DC and Professor at the Institute for Social and Economic Change.
He has also served as Economic Adviser to the Chief Minister of Karnataka and began his career as a research associate at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA).
An accomplished academic, Prof Raju has authored 26 books and over 100 research papers, with expertise spanning ecological economics, rural development and policy impact.
Strengthening NITI Aayog's policy capacity
His appointment is expected to further strengthen NITI Aayog's role in economic policy formulation, particularly in areas related to agriculture, rural development and sustainability.
The new appointments come as the government looks to enhance institutional capacity at the apex policy think tank to support India's long-term development goals.
(KNN Bureau)
The appointment of Prof Raju in the re-constituted Niti Aayog was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Rajiv Gauba, Gobardhan Das, Abhay Karandikar and M Srinivas.
Economist-turned-politician and former CEA Ashok Kumar Lahiri has been named as Vice Chairman of the government's premier think-tank.
Extensive experience in policy and academia
Professor Raju has previously held key roles across international and academic institutions, including Principal Scientist at International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, Hyderabad and Social Scientist at International Water Management Institute, Colombo.
He was also a Visiting Research Fellow at International Food Policy Research Institute, Washington DC and Professor at the Institute for Social and Economic Change.
He has also served as Economic Adviser to the Chief Minister of Karnataka and began his career as a research associate at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA).
An accomplished academic, Prof Raju has authored 26 books and over 100 research papers, with expertise spanning ecological economics, rural development and policy impact.
Strengthening NITI Aayog's policy capacity
His appointment is expected to further strengthen NITI Aayog's role in economic policy formulation, particularly in areas related to agriculture, rural development and sustainability.
The new appointments come as the government looks to enhance institutional capacity at the apex policy think tank to support India's long-term development goals.
(KNN Bureau)
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