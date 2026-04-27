Char Dham Yatra Sees Massive Turnout Of Devotees 1.6 Lakh Visit Kedarnath

MENAFN - IANS) Rudraprayag, April 27 (IANS) The ongoing Char Dham Yatra is witnessing an overwhelming response from devotees across the country, with nearly 1.6 lakh pilgrims having offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple so far, officials confirmed on Monday.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said the surge in footfall reflects the deep faith and enthusiasm among devotees eager to seek blessings at one of Hinduism's most revered shrines. The DM noted that he has been stationed at Kedarnath since the temple doors opened on April 22, closely monitoring arrangements and pilgrim movement.

“I have been observing immense enthusiasm among people from across India for this yatra and darshan. So far, around 1,60,000 devotees have visited Kedarnath. With such large numbers, it naturally takes time for pilgrims to complete darshan,” Mishra said.

He also acknowledged certain challenges that come with managing such heavy crowds. Instances of petty theft, including pickpocketing and mobile snatching, have been reported. However, he assured that the administration and police are actively addressing these concerns.

“Strict vigilance is being maintained. We are conducting continuous inspections and have also paid special attention to helipad operations to ensure visitors do not face inconvenience,” he added.

Meanwhile, other religious places are also experiencing a steady influx of pilgrims. In Haridwar, preparations are in full swing as devotees gather in large numbers to begin their spiritual journey.

Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit highlighted the smooth progress of registration and management efforts.

“With the opening of the temple kapat, the yatra has gained full momentum. Since offline registration began at Rishikul on April 17, over 25,000 pilgrims have registered. Online registrations are also ongoing, and facilities have been streamlined for the convenience of all visitors,” he said.

Officials further stated that coordinated efforts by multiple departments, along with regular inspections, are ensuring the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

According to a report from the State Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun, a total of 2,38,590 pilgrims offered prayers at the revered shrines of Badrinath Dham, Kedarnath Dham, Yamunotri Dham, and Gangotri Dham till 7 p.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday alone, 55,998 pilgrims reached the Char Dham, reflecting the growing momentum of the annual yatra.