BRS Has No Future, Claims Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 27 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Monday that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has a past but no future.

He predicted that BRS, which turned 26 on Monday, will not survive. He had an informal chat with the media in Assembly premises.

Revanth Reddy remarked that BRS headed by former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is no longer viable.

He compared the BRS with a dead body.“No matter how much make-up is done to a dead corpse, it will not rise,” he said.

“Why do we care about a new party,” he quipped when asked to comment on the new political party launched by KCR's daughter K. Kavitha two days ago.

“Let us see if the existing party survives or not,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also stated that KCR's family members are all one. He claimed that they were all feigning an act to deceive others.

Revanth Reddy also predicted that Telangana will have only two political alliances.“Congress, the Communists, and Kodandaram will form one alliance while BRS and BJP will form the other alliance,” he said.

Kodandaram of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) along with minority welfare minister Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday took oath as the members of Telangana legislative council.

Claiming that his government shows no discrimination, the Chief Minister remarked that they have no opposition.

He denied that he wished for KCR's death and stated that the former Chief Minister's good health is beneficial for them.

Revanth Reddy also said that during the Telangana movement, people tolerated whatever KCR spoke but he spoke in the same manner for 10 years when he was in power.

“His family members know whether he is a changed man or not,” he remarked while reacting to Kavitha's comment that KCR now was not the same man who had floated Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to revive the movement for Telangana state.

Reacting to the recent judgement of the Telangana High Court on the report of PC Ghose Commission which probed the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram project built during BRS, he said that the court did not find fault the report.

According to him, the court only stated that action should not be taken based on the report.

Revanth Reddy said action would be taken in the case only after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducts the probe.