BJP Leader's Murder: Whistle-Blower Criticises Silent March In Support Of Convicted K'taka MLA

MENAFN - IANS) Dharwad (Karnataka), April 27 (IANS) The whistle-blower in a BJP leader's murder case, on Monday condemned the silent procession in Dharwad organised by supporters of former minister and Congress MLA, Vinay Kulkarni, who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in the case.

BJP leader and Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda murder case whistle-blower Basavaraj Koravar alleged that Kulkarni's supporters were attempting to mislead the public by portraying the case as a conspiracy.

Addressing a press conference in Dharwad, on Monday, Basavaraj Koravar also expressed dissatisfaction with Speaker U.T. Khader, questioning why Kulkarni had not yet been disqualified as an MLA despite the court pronouncing a life sentence in the case.

He demanded that an immediate order be issued declaring the Dharwad constituency seat vacant following the conviction.

Koravar said the protest was being projected as a fight against a conspiracy rather than against the court's verdict, and questioned the basis of such claims.

“They say it is not against the court but against those who allegedly conspired. What exactly is this conspiracy?” he asked.

Koravar further alleged that Vinay Kulkarni himself was involved in attempts to influence the case. He claimed that there had been efforts to reach a compromise with Gurunath Gowda, who is the brother of the deceased leader and that inducements were allegedly offered to Yogesh Gowda's wife.

He stated that all related audio and video evidence would be submitted before the court as part of the ongoing legal fight.

The remarks come amid heightened political tensions in the region after the recent developments in the case.

Vinay Kulkarni was listed as accused number 15. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the state government. At the time the allegations surfaced, Kulkarni was serving as a minister and district incharge minister.

Yogesh Gowda was hacked to death by a group of assailants at a gym in Dharwad city on June 15, 2016. He had politically challenged Kulkarni, and the incident soon took a worse turn.

Kulkarni was arrested in 2020 and released on bail in 2021. He was accused of influencing witnesses, following which the CBI sought cancellation of his bail, alleging violation of bail conditions. The court accepted the plea and revoked his bail.

Subsequently, Kulkarni, who is currently the Chairman of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, surrendered before the authorities and was recently released on bail again.