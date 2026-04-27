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Nvidia Invests USD2B in Marvell to Strengthen AI Infrastructure
(MENAFN) Nvidia has announced a major strategic partnership with semiconductor company Marvell Technology, including a $2 billion investment and expanded collaboration aimed at accelerating AI infrastructure development, according to company statements.
Under the agreement, Marvell will be integrated into Nvidia’s AI factory framework and its AI-RAN ecosystem through NVLink Fusion technology. Nvidia said the move is intended to give customers building on its architecture more flexibility and options when designing advanced computing systems.
The companies also plan to collaborate on silicon photonics and develop high-performance optical interconnect technologies, as well as next-generation high-speed networking systems tailored for artificial intelligence workloads.
As part of the arrangement, Marvell will supply custom XPUs and NVLink Fusion-compatible scale-up networking solutions. Nvidia will contribute its broader hardware and software ecosystem, including components such as Vera CPUs, ConnectX network interface cards, BlueField data processing units, NVLink interconnect technology, Spectrum-X switching systems, and rack-scale AI computing infrastructure.
In addition, both companies intend to work together on Nvidia’s Aerial AI-RAN initiative, which aims to integrate artificial intelligence into telecom infrastructure and support the development of future 5G and 6G networks.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described the timing of the deal as significant, stating that demand for AI inference and token generation is rapidly increasing and that global investment in AI “factories” is accelerating. He said the partnership will allow customers to scale specialized AI computing using Nvidia’s broader ecosystem.
Marvell CEO Matt Murphy highlighted the importance of high-speed connectivity and advanced optical technologies in scaling artificial intelligence systems. He said combining Marvell’s expertise in silicon photonics, optical digital signal processing, and custom chip design with Nvidia’s infrastructure platform will help customers build more efficient and scalable AI systems.
The collaboration reflects the growing industry focus on integrating compute, networking, and optical technologies to support increasingly complex AI workloads.
Under the agreement, Marvell will be integrated into Nvidia’s AI factory framework and its AI-RAN ecosystem through NVLink Fusion technology. Nvidia said the move is intended to give customers building on its architecture more flexibility and options when designing advanced computing systems.
The companies also plan to collaborate on silicon photonics and develop high-performance optical interconnect technologies, as well as next-generation high-speed networking systems tailored for artificial intelligence workloads.
As part of the arrangement, Marvell will supply custom XPUs and NVLink Fusion-compatible scale-up networking solutions. Nvidia will contribute its broader hardware and software ecosystem, including components such as Vera CPUs, ConnectX network interface cards, BlueField data processing units, NVLink interconnect technology, Spectrum-X switching systems, and rack-scale AI computing infrastructure.
In addition, both companies intend to work together on Nvidia’s Aerial AI-RAN initiative, which aims to integrate artificial intelligence into telecom infrastructure and support the development of future 5G and 6G networks.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described the timing of the deal as significant, stating that demand for AI inference and token generation is rapidly increasing and that global investment in AI “factories” is accelerating. He said the partnership will allow customers to scale specialized AI computing using Nvidia’s broader ecosystem.
Marvell CEO Matt Murphy highlighted the importance of high-speed connectivity and advanced optical technologies in scaling artificial intelligence systems. He said combining Marvell’s expertise in silicon photonics, optical digital signal processing, and custom chip design with Nvidia’s infrastructure platform will help customers build more efficient and scalable AI systems.
The collaboration reflects the growing industry focus on integrating compute, networking, and optical technologies to support increasingly complex AI workloads.
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