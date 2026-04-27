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Russia Says Two Died in Ukrainian Attacks
(MENAFN) The war in Ukraine claimed fresh casualties on both sides Monday, as Russia reported two dead and at least six wounded in Ukrainian attacks, while Kyiv confirmed 14 civilians injured in overnight Russian strikes — with oil spills in the Black Sea adding a new environmental dimension to the conflict.
The deadliest single incident occurred at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), where a Ukrainian drone strike killed a facility employee, the plant's press service confirmed.
"Today, as a result of a strike by an UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the transport workshop of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a driver was killed," the plant's channel on Max said.
The ZNPP described the loss as irreplaceable, pledging full material and emotional support to the victim's family. The facility's statement went further, issuing a stark warning about the broader dangers of targeting nuclear infrastructure.
"Employees of the nuclear industry should not become targets. Any attacks on the Zaporizhzhia NPP are a threat not only to people but to security in general. A strike on life and on the future," the statement added.
Belgorod and Odesa Bear the Brunt
Separately, Ukrainian forces continued strikes against Russia's southwestern Belgorod region, where the area's special task force reported one fatality and six wounded over the preceding 24 hours, according to an update posted to its Telegram channel.
On the Ukrainian side, Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper confirmed that 14 people sustained injuries during overnight Russian bombardments of the region.
Oil Spills Threaten Black Sea
Beyond the human toll, both nations reported environmental fallout from damaged vessels in the Black Sea.
In the Russian port city of Tuapse, cleanup crews collected 4,165 cubic metres of petroleum-contaminated soil following a spill triggered by a Ukrainian drone strike, the Kuban operational headquarters reported. Authorities have deployed containment booms along the city's central beach in a bid to prevent the spreading slick from reaching open water.
A parallel oil spill was also recorded on the Ukrainian side, near the Port of Chernomorsk, though further details were not immediately available.
Territorial Claims
Russia's Defense Ministry separately announced that its ground forces had seized the settlement of Taratutyne in the Sumy region and Ozerne in the Donetsk region, though — as with all battlefield claims from either side — the assertions could not be independently verified given the ongoing nature of the conflict.
The deadliest single incident occurred at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), where a Ukrainian drone strike killed a facility employee, the plant's press service confirmed.
"Today, as a result of a strike by an UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the transport workshop of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a driver was killed," the plant's channel on Max said.
The ZNPP described the loss as irreplaceable, pledging full material and emotional support to the victim's family. The facility's statement went further, issuing a stark warning about the broader dangers of targeting nuclear infrastructure.
"Employees of the nuclear industry should not become targets. Any attacks on the Zaporizhzhia NPP are a threat not only to people but to security in general. A strike on life and on the future," the statement added.
Belgorod and Odesa Bear the Brunt
Separately, Ukrainian forces continued strikes against Russia's southwestern Belgorod region, where the area's special task force reported one fatality and six wounded over the preceding 24 hours, according to an update posted to its Telegram channel.
On the Ukrainian side, Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper confirmed that 14 people sustained injuries during overnight Russian bombardments of the region.
Oil Spills Threaten Black Sea
Beyond the human toll, both nations reported environmental fallout from damaged vessels in the Black Sea.
In the Russian port city of Tuapse, cleanup crews collected 4,165 cubic metres of petroleum-contaminated soil following a spill triggered by a Ukrainian drone strike, the Kuban operational headquarters reported. Authorities have deployed containment booms along the city's central beach in a bid to prevent the spreading slick from reaching open water.
A parallel oil spill was also recorded on the Ukrainian side, near the Port of Chernomorsk, though further details were not immediately available.
Territorial Claims
Russia's Defense Ministry separately announced that its ground forces had seized the settlement of Taratutyne in the Sumy region and Ozerne in the Donetsk region, though — as with all battlefield claims from either side — the assertions could not be independently verified given the ongoing nature of the conflict.
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