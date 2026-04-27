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Jordanian Exports to EU Jump Seventy-two Percent in Early 2026
(MENAFN) Jordan’s foreign trade performance showed a marked rise in exports to the European Union during the first two months of 2026, alongside mixed results across other key markets, according to official statistics.
Data from the Department of Statistics, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, indicated that exports to the EU increased significantly by 72.3%, reaching JD112 million, compared with JD65 million in the same period in 2025.
A major contributor to this growth was a sharp rise in shipments to the Netherlands, which climbed by 314.3% to JD29 million.
Exports to Free Trade Zone (FTZ) countries remained broadly stable at JD533 million, slightly below JD536 million recorded a year earlier. Officials noted that performance across markets was influenced by shifting global demand and uneven economic recovery conditions.
Regional trade patterns showed variation. Exports to Syria rose by 41.7% to JD51 million, while exports to Saudi Arabia declined by 6.9% to JD135 million. Shipments to Iraq also dropped by 17.7% to JD116 million.
Trade with Asian markets showed steady improvement, with exports to non-Arab Asian countries increasing by 8.8% to JD260 million. Exports to China also rose modestly by 2.4% to JD43 million.
Other economic blocs recorded stronger gains overall, rising by 25.8% to JD117 million. Switzerland stood out with a significant increase of 151.7%, reaching JD73 million.
In contrast, exports to North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) countries declined by 13.2% to JD328 million. Shipments to the United States specifically fell by 14%, totaling JD314 million.
Overall, the data reflects a diversified export performance, with strong growth in European and select Asian markets offset by declines in North American trade.
Data from the Department of Statistics, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, indicated that exports to the EU increased significantly by 72.3%, reaching JD112 million, compared with JD65 million in the same period in 2025.
A major contributor to this growth was a sharp rise in shipments to the Netherlands, which climbed by 314.3% to JD29 million.
Exports to Free Trade Zone (FTZ) countries remained broadly stable at JD533 million, slightly below JD536 million recorded a year earlier. Officials noted that performance across markets was influenced by shifting global demand and uneven economic recovery conditions.
Regional trade patterns showed variation. Exports to Syria rose by 41.7% to JD51 million, while exports to Saudi Arabia declined by 6.9% to JD135 million. Shipments to Iraq also dropped by 17.7% to JD116 million.
Trade with Asian markets showed steady improvement, with exports to non-Arab Asian countries increasing by 8.8% to JD260 million. Exports to China also rose modestly by 2.4% to JD43 million.
Other economic blocs recorded stronger gains overall, rising by 25.8% to JD117 million. Switzerland stood out with a significant increase of 151.7%, reaching JD73 million.
In contrast, exports to North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) countries declined by 13.2% to JD328 million. Shipments to the United States specifically fell by 14%, totaling JD314 million.
Overall, the data reflects a diversified export performance, with strong growth in European and select Asian markets offset by declines in North American trade.
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