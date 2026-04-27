403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Assures Safety for King Charles Ahead of US State Visit
(MENAFN) Donald Trump has said that King Charles III will be “very safe” during his upcoming state visit to the United States, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, according to reports.
The statement came after additional security discussions were held between officials at the White House and Buckingham Palace following a security incident in Washington DC on Saturday, where an armed individual reportedly gained access to an event attended by Trump.
Speaking to a broadcaster on Sunday, Trump said the White House grounds, where the King is expected to visit, are “really safe.”
Buckingham Palace confirmed that the royal visit will proceed largely as planned. UK officials have described the trip as an opportunity to help ease diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
The UK’s ambassador to the United States, Sir Christian Turner, said the visit is intended to “renew and revitalise a unique friendship” between Britain and the US.
He also noted that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had spoken with Trump on Sunday, with both sides agreeing that the programme would continue as expected.
Following the incident in Washington, the King and Queen reportedly sent private messages expressing their sympathies to the Trumps, after a Secret Service agent was slightly injured and the president and his wife were briefly evacuated for safety reasons.
The four-day visit will begin in Washington DC, where King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to be formally welcomed at the White House by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
The statement came after additional security discussions were held between officials at the White House and Buckingham Palace following a security incident in Washington DC on Saturday, where an armed individual reportedly gained access to an event attended by Trump.
Speaking to a broadcaster on Sunday, Trump said the White House grounds, where the King is expected to visit, are “really safe.”
Buckingham Palace confirmed that the royal visit will proceed largely as planned. UK officials have described the trip as an opportunity to help ease diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
The UK’s ambassador to the United States, Sir Christian Turner, said the visit is intended to “renew and revitalise a unique friendship” between Britain and the US.
He also noted that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had spoken with Trump on Sunday, with both sides agreeing that the programme would continue as expected.
Following the incident in Washington, the King and Queen reportedly sent private messages expressing their sympathies to the Trumps, after a Secret Service agent was slightly injured and the president and his wife were briefly evacuated for safety reasons.
The four-day visit will begin in Washington DC, where King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to be formally welcomed at the White House by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment