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India's Wheat Output To Remain Stable Despite Weather Disruptions
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 27 (KNN) The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has said India's wheat production for the 2025–26 crop year is expected to remain 'stable and resilient' despite localised damage caused by unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms.
The assessment comes even as the Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India pegged output at 110.65 million tonnes, significantly lower than the government's earlier pre-weather estimate of 120.21 million tonnes, reported PTI.
Output estimates vary
Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said the final production figure is likely to fall between 110 million tonnes and 120 million tonnes, reflecting both weather-related losses and offsetting gains.
The ministry described the season as 'mixed but resilient,' noting heat stress in February reduced grain-filling duration, untimely rainfall and hailstorms caused localised damage to yield and quality and no major pest or disease outbreaks were reported.
Factors supporting production
Despite climatic disruptions, several positives are expected to cushion the impact. Wheat was sown over 33.4 million hectares, up by 0.6 million hectares.
Early sowing helped crops avoid peak heat stress. There was higher adoption of climate-resilient and high-yielding varieties and low weed infestation during crop growth.
The ministry said these factors are likely to compensate for weather-related losses and support stable output compared to 2024–25.
Strong procurement signals
Procurement trends from key states indicate healthy on-ground availability. Haryana has already exceeded its procurement target of 75 lakh tonnes.
Madhya Pradesh has raised its target from 78 lakh tonnes to 100 lakh tonnes. Maharashtra expects output of around 22.9 lakh tonnes, with steady arrivals from Marathwada and Vidarbha
Outlook
The ministry reiterated that while localised weather disruptions have impacted parts of the crop, overall production remains steady due to improved agronomic practices, expanded sowing area and better seed adoption.
The final output figure will likely reflect a balance between adverse weather conditions and these supportive factors, keeping India's wheat supply broadly stable for the year.
(KNN Bureau)
The assessment comes even as the Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India pegged output at 110.65 million tonnes, significantly lower than the government's earlier pre-weather estimate of 120.21 million tonnes, reported PTI.
Output estimates vary
Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said the final production figure is likely to fall between 110 million tonnes and 120 million tonnes, reflecting both weather-related losses and offsetting gains.
The ministry described the season as 'mixed but resilient,' noting heat stress in February reduced grain-filling duration, untimely rainfall and hailstorms caused localised damage to yield and quality and no major pest or disease outbreaks were reported.
Factors supporting production
Despite climatic disruptions, several positives are expected to cushion the impact. Wheat was sown over 33.4 million hectares, up by 0.6 million hectares.
Early sowing helped crops avoid peak heat stress. There was higher adoption of climate-resilient and high-yielding varieties and low weed infestation during crop growth.
The ministry said these factors are likely to compensate for weather-related losses and support stable output compared to 2024–25.
Strong procurement signals
Procurement trends from key states indicate healthy on-ground availability. Haryana has already exceeded its procurement target of 75 lakh tonnes.
Madhya Pradesh has raised its target from 78 lakh tonnes to 100 lakh tonnes. Maharashtra expects output of around 22.9 lakh tonnes, with steady arrivals from Marathwada and Vidarbha
Outlook
The ministry reiterated that while localised weather disruptions have impacted parts of the crop, overall production remains steady due to improved agronomic practices, expanded sowing area and better seed adoption.
The final output figure will likely reflect a balance between adverse weather conditions and these supportive factors, keeping India's wheat supply broadly stable for the year.
(KNN Bureau)
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