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UKMTO Reports Cargo Vessel Got Hijacked Off Somalia Coast
(MENAFN) A cargo ship has reportedly been hijacked near the Somali coast, with unidentified individuals taking control of the vessel and diverting it into territorial waters, according to a maritime security agency.
The incident occurred roughly 6 nautical miles northeast of Garacad, Somalia, the agency said in a statement shared on US social media platform X.
“It has been reported that unauthorised persons have taken control of a cargo vessel which has been re-directed to within territorial waters,” the statement said.
The agency issued a warning to other ships operating in the region, advising them to proceed with caution due to elevated risks linked to potential pirate activity.
“Due to the increased threat of possible PAG (Pirate Action Group) activity, vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity,” it said.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident, while no details have yet been released about the ship’s crew, cargo, or those responsible for the takeover, as stated by reports.
The incident occurred roughly 6 nautical miles northeast of Garacad, Somalia, the agency said in a statement shared on US social media platform X.
“It has been reported that unauthorised persons have taken control of a cargo vessel which has been re-directed to within territorial waters,” the statement said.
The agency issued a warning to other ships operating in the region, advising them to proceed with caution due to elevated risks linked to potential pirate activity.
“Due to the increased threat of possible PAG (Pirate Action Group) activity, vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity,” it said.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident, while no details have yet been released about the ship’s crew, cargo, or those responsible for the takeover, as stated by reports.
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