403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Reverts to Normal Business Hours After Emergency Energy Measures End
(MENAFN) Egypt has officially lifted temporary early closing restrictions on commercial establishments that were introduced during an energy crunch, according to reports citing government statements.
The previous policy required shops, restaurants, and malls to shut earlier than usual as part of emergency efforts to reduce electricity and fuel consumption amid rising energy pressures linked to the regional conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.
Under the now-reversed measures, businesses had been required to close by 11 p.m. local time (2000GMT), following an earlier schedule that initially imposed even earlier shutdowns in March, according to reports.
The government has now decided to restore standard operating hours after reviewing the economic and energy situation in a meeting of the central crisis management committee chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.
A Cabinet statement confirmed the decision, stating that normal working hours would resume across shops, malls, and restaurants.
Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsani said in a media interview that the early closure policy had been fully revoked, though some energy-saving measures will continue, including limited remote work arrangements on Sundays.
Authorities introduced the original restrictions in late March as energy costs increased and fuel imports became more expensive due to global market pressures linked to regional military escalation, according to reports.
At that time, businesses were initially ordered to close as early as 9 p.m., with slightly extended hours later applied on weekends before the closing time was adjusted to 11 p.m.
In addition to business hour limits, the government had implemented wider conservation steps, including reducing public lighting and switching off highway advertising displays.
Officials noted that the decision to restore normal hours also reflects feedback from the private sector, particularly tourism-related businesses seeking more flexible operating conditions.
The previous policy required shops, restaurants, and malls to shut earlier than usual as part of emergency efforts to reduce electricity and fuel consumption amid rising energy pressures linked to the regional conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.
Under the now-reversed measures, businesses had been required to close by 11 p.m. local time (2000GMT), following an earlier schedule that initially imposed even earlier shutdowns in March, according to reports.
The government has now decided to restore standard operating hours after reviewing the economic and energy situation in a meeting of the central crisis management committee chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.
A Cabinet statement confirmed the decision, stating that normal working hours would resume across shops, malls, and restaurants.
Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsani said in a media interview that the early closure policy had been fully revoked, though some energy-saving measures will continue, including limited remote work arrangements on Sundays.
Authorities introduced the original restrictions in late March as energy costs increased and fuel imports became more expensive due to global market pressures linked to regional military escalation, according to reports.
At that time, businesses were initially ordered to close as early as 9 p.m., with slightly extended hours later applied on weekends before the closing time was adjusted to 11 p.m.
In addition to business hour limits, the government had implemented wider conservation steps, including reducing public lighting and switching off highway advertising displays.
Officials noted that the decision to restore normal hours also reflects feedback from the private sector, particularly tourism-related businesses seeking more flexible operating conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment