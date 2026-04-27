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Trump Confirms King Charles's U.S. Visit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump gave his personal assurance Sunday that King Charles III would proceed with his highly anticipated state visit to America, brushing aside security concerns triggered by a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner the previous evening.
Speaking to media, Trump left no doubt about the visit's status, declaring: "King Charles is coming, and he's a great guy." The president went further in his praise of the British monarch, describing him as "a fantastic person and a tremendous representative" of his country, before adding: "He's coming, and we're going to have a great time."
Trump also took a moment to acknowledge King Charles's well-documented health battles, lauding the monarch's determination to maintain his public duties despite an ongoing cancer diagnosis. "He's been amazing, actually," Trump said, calling the king "very brave" and describing him as a longtime personal friend.
The confirmation comes against a backdrop of heightened security across the capital following Saturday's alarming incident outside the Washington Hilton Hotel, where a suspect was detained after attempting to breach the security perimeter surrounding the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to arrive in the US from April 27–30, 2026, at Trump's personal invitation. The state visit carries historic significance on two fronts — it commemorates the 250th anniversary of American independence and represents Charles's first official state visit to the United States since ascending to the throne.
Speaking to media, Trump left no doubt about the visit's status, declaring: "King Charles is coming, and he's a great guy." The president went further in his praise of the British monarch, describing him as "a fantastic person and a tremendous representative" of his country, before adding: "He's coming, and we're going to have a great time."
Trump also took a moment to acknowledge King Charles's well-documented health battles, lauding the monarch's determination to maintain his public duties despite an ongoing cancer diagnosis. "He's been amazing, actually," Trump said, calling the king "very brave" and describing him as a longtime personal friend.
The confirmation comes against a backdrop of heightened security across the capital following Saturday's alarming incident outside the Washington Hilton Hotel, where a suspect was detained after attempting to breach the security perimeter surrounding the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to arrive in the US from April 27–30, 2026, at Trump's personal invitation. The state visit carries historic significance on two fronts — it commemorates the 250th anniversary of American independence and represents Charles's first official state visit to the United States since ascending to the throne.
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