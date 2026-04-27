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Zelenskyy Hosts Moldovan Leader for Talks on EU Bid, Regional Security
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu in Kyiv on Sunday for wide-ranging talks spanning national security, energy, infrastructure, and both nations' accelerating pursuit of European Union membership.
The Ukrainian Presidential Press Service reported that Zelenskyy signaled readiness to establish trilateral cooperation frameworks alongside Romania, deepening regional integration across the three neighboring states. He further pledged Kyiv's continued backing of Chisinau on security matters, with particular emphasis on the unresolved situation in the breakaway Transnistrian region.
Speaking with evident conviction about both countries' European destiny, Zelenskyy declared: "Both of our states deserve to be part of a strong, united Europe." He elaborated on the urgency of the accession process, stating: "We are now working to ensure that all clusters are opened as soon as possible and that EU membership becomes our shared success – for Ukraine, Moldova, and the entire European Union."
Sandu, in turn, reaffirmed Moldovan solidarity with Ukraine, voicing support "in its struggle to defend its sovereignty and independence," according to the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service. The Moldovan leader welcomed recent European financial and diplomatic measures, saying: "We welcome the EU's decision to provide a €90 billion loan to Ukraine and the new package of sanctions against Russia." She further called on allies to "put greater pressure on Russia."
Sandu's visit to Kyiv carried symbolic weight beyond bilateral diplomacy — she arrived to participate in solemn commemorations marking the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, the 1986 catastrophe that released radioactive fallout across much of Europe.
The Ukrainian Presidential Press Service reported that Zelenskyy signaled readiness to establish trilateral cooperation frameworks alongside Romania, deepening regional integration across the three neighboring states. He further pledged Kyiv's continued backing of Chisinau on security matters, with particular emphasis on the unresolved situation in the breakaway Transnistrian region.
Speaking with evident conviction about both countries' European destiny, Zelenskyy declared: "Both of our states deserve to be part of a strong, united Europe." He elaborated on the urgency of the accession process, stating: "We are now working to ensure that all clusters are opened as soon as possible and that EU membership becomes our shared success – for Ukraine, Moldova, and the entire European Union."
Sandu, in turn, reaffirmed Moldovan solidarity with Ukraine, voicing support "in its struggle to defend its sovereignty and independence," according to the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service. The Moldovan leader welcomed recent European financial and diplomatic measures, saying: "We welcome the EU's decision to provide a €90 billion loan to Ukraine and the new package of sanctions against Russia." She further called on allies to "put greater pressure on Russia."
Sandu's visit to Kyiv carried symbolic weight beyond bilateral diplomacy — she arrived to participate in solemn commemorations marking the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, the 1986 catastrophe that released radioactive fallout across much of Europe.
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