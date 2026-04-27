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Walton Unveils 15 New Models Under Global Innovation Series


2026-04-27 03:07:37
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Walton has introduced 15 new refrigerator and freezer models as part of its 'Global Innovation Series', aiming to strengthen its international presence and boost exports.

The products were launched at a“Walton Mega Launch” event in the capital, attended by company officials and global partners joining virtually.

Walton's Chief Business Officer Md Tahsinul Haque and Head of Research and Innovation Azmal Ferdous Bappi, along with Brand Ambassador Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, were present on the occasion.

The new lineup of products includes smart side-by-side refrigerators with large multimedia displays, inverter-driven top-mount units, non-frost models, solar-powered freezers, minibar fridges, beverage coolers, and commercial ice cream freezers.

According to Walton officials, the highlight is a high-capacity smart refrigerator featuring a built-in display that supports internet browsing and entertainment, alongside energy-saving and advanced cooling technologies.

The company also showcased eco-friendly solutions, including a solar-powered chest freezer capable of maintaining cooling for extended periods without electricity.

Walton representatives said, it now exports to more than 55 countries and aims to expand to over 100 markets in the coming years.

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Bangladesh Monitor

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